Gardaland Resort’s new season has begun

Gardaland Resort has officially reopened its doors to fun with the arrival of spring and warm weather, a time loved by families for carefree outings, especially with the Easter holidays round the corner.

The new season, which began at the Welcome Show with our friendly mascot Prezzemolo, is full of novelties and experiences resulting in even more amazing entertainment for guests of all ages.

Contributing to the all-round involvement of visitors in every thematic area of the Park and at different times of the day, this year’s street entertainment – by paraders and background figures, musicians and performers along the streets of Gardaland – intensifies and becomes even more exhilarating and extensive, with the opportunity to take some memorable photos with iconic characters.

With an eye on its youngest visitors, Gardaland reconfirms the presence of the beloved Meet&Greet sessions: an opportunity to meet and greet favourite characters in a joyful and engaging atmosphere. Prezzemolo will also be on hand, helping everyone go wild to the beat of music; the unmistakable Peppa Pig; JJ, protagonist of the famous musical series CoComelon, with the appointment “Dance with JJ!”; and the irresistible 44 Cats. For an international audience, in the current season, interactions with the beloved favourites will be offered in three languages: Italian, English and German. There are a number of innovations regarding the shows as well, starting with Gardaland Theatre, which expands its programme and, in addition to reconfirming the Nautilus live show with the extraordinary contribution of well-known journalist Cesara Buonamici, stages a new illusion-themed magic show that will astound audiences of all ages. There is also a new screening at the 4D Cinema, which never misses an opportunity to reinvent itself and amaze viewers, young and old; it now brings a must-see classic to its screens: LOONEY TUNES™ 4D.

A must-visit from June, in the heart of the Park, is the new attraction for 2024: a Drop & Twist Tower with a strongly impressive visual impact that will inaugurate a new chapter of fun in perfect Gardaland style, able to involve different generations of thrill-seekers and adventure lovers, targeting families and youngsters. A highly prominent figure comes in the form of a majestic and imposing wolf of over 16 metres tall with its jaws wide open, which, struck by a curse, has turned to stone! The bravest guests will have to free the wolf by climbing aboard a “gondola” – the 16 seats arranged circularly on the octagonal tower that will take them 25 metres up in breath-taking scenery, light effects and clouds of smoke for a memorable adventure!

The arrival of the first warm weather also brings the long-awaited reopening of LEGOLAND® Water Park Gardaland – the first in Europe – where young visitors can enjoy themselves among colourful slides and millions of LEGO® bricks, letting their creativity run wild.

The evening events, held until late at night during the summer months, are not-to-be-missed with music, guests and exclusive DJ sets, and – throughout the season – special themed events such as Gardaland Oktoberfest, Gardaland Magic Halloween and Gardaland Magic Winter.

Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium is also back in full force, the entirely themed aquarium that is home to over 5,000 sea creatures and a spectacular ocean tunnel, where it is possible to undertake a journey of discovery into the most fascinating species that live on our planet. Always committed to teaching youngsters about respect for the marine environment, the Aquarium also offers a wide range of educational proposals, including guided tours and new interactive workshops designed specifically for preschool and elementary school children. Don’t miss the daily presentation of the sea lions: Leo, Honey and Davy Jones.

To extend the adventure and fun even beyond the Park closing time, you can stay at the Resort’s themed hotels: Gardaland Hotel, the quintessence of fantasy which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Gardaland Adventure Hotel, for exciting adventures, or Gardaland Magic Hotel, dedicated to the world of magic.

For stays from 23 March to 30 June: for bookings made by 14 April, you can enjoy a discount of up to 30% on the package, which includes: overnight stay in one of the three 4-star hotels, breakfast, tickets for Gardaland Park and SEA LIFE Aquarium and the second day of admission to the Park for free.