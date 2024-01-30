Introducing the first Chuck E. Cheese cookbook for ultimate party fun!

IRVING, Texas — Chuck E. Cheese, the beloved family entertainment brand that has been delighting families for decades, is excited to extend the Chuck E. Cheese experience beyond the fun centers with the launch of the Chuck E. Cheese and Friends Party Cookbook with Weldon Owen publishing.

Chefs, mini chefs, and party planners should get ready to eat and dance the day away! In the Chuck E. Cheese and Friends Party Cookbook, the gang has fun and tasty parties they want to share with everyone. From Chuck E.’s Game Night party to Jasper T. Jowls’ Howlin’ Hootenanny and Helen Henny’s All-day Breakfast Sleepover, there’s a party for every occasion!

Each party is chock full of delicious, themed recipes – from tasty Vamples for your next Halloween party and French toast dippers for the next kid’s slumber party, to Bella’s favorite quesadilla pizza from her Festive Fiesta, and more! Accompanying the recipes are exclusive fun games, jokes, links to video dance parties, and other activities to make each party even more memorable. Share some of Pasqually’s hilarious jokes, listen to DJ Munch’s remix of “Chuck E.’s Happy Dance,” or cut loose with the spring sensation that’s sweeping the nation, the “Spring Break Breakdance.”

Available for presale now on Walmart, Amazon, Target, and on the Chuck E. Shop, the Chuck E. Cheese and Friends Party Cookbookis a celebration of the joyous moments shared with family and friends and captures the essence of the fun and joy of the Chuck E. Cheese characters.

This publishing deal is the latest development in the growing collection of Chuck E. Cheese licensed merchandise available at retail locations and online, which also includes apparel, accessories, toys, and collectibles for fans of all ages.

Also available for pre-sale is a licensed Chuck E. Cheese & Friends Coloring & Activity Book featuring all your favorite Chuck E. Cheese characters will be coming soon, too. Join Chuck E. and his friends in this colorful and fun-filled coloring and activity book that features dozens of original illustrations to color, puzzles, and mazes to solve, and easy crafts to make. This unique book is packed with hours of relaxing fu