Lagotronics: Battle Arena revamped

VENLO – The biggest battle on every level has been revamped! Three different levels of theming and storytelling are available for the Battle Arena. The principle remains the same for each level: collect as many points as possible by hitting targets hidden in the scenery or on the other gondolas. This is whilst the gondolas are moving up and down at pre-programmed, but unexpected intervals. Using a joystick in their gondolas, visitors can also rotate the gondola around its own axis, enabling them to spot all targets and opponents.

Steal points from your opponents

A new element offering even more fun, making this ride a true battle, is that players can also play as a team and steal points from their opponents. This is done by hitting targets on their gondolas. This battle can be played either by individual visitors, individual gondolas, but also with multiple gondolas in one team. Which team will win?

The integrated score system keeps track of all points collected by players. At the end of the ride, players can view and compare their scores.

Level of Theming & Storytelling

The Battle Arena ride can be customized for every customer, with specific scenery, storyline and content (audio/video). The ride can be delivered with minimal theming, but also with detailed theming and comprehensive storytelling. There are 3 different levels:

Basic Package: has minimal theming and storytelling, the focus is on the interactive battle and collecting points. Standard LED targets give visitors feedback when a target is hit.

Themed Package: the ride and the vehicles are themed as desired. With a well-thought-out storyline, visitors are drawn into the theme of the ride and mission that has to be executed. Targets are objects that are included in the scenery. Various SFX are also integrated into the scenery, which are activated when certain targets are hit.

Dark Ride Package: this is the most comprehensive package, in which a combination of interactive scenery, interactive video screens and advanced special effects are used. By means of an appropriate storyline, a unique dark ride experience is created. Only suitable for indoor locations.

The Battle Arena is delivered as standard with an interactive system (24 shooters), powerful audio installation, show lighting, score monitor and large LED Wall, to create a truly impressive battle arena. Every package can be customized as desired and extended with animatronics, scenery and SFX, such as water effects and smoke, light and sound effects, to name but a few.