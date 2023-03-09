iTeller PlusXL Kiosk to make Amusement Expo debut

ST. LOUIS — At the 2023 Amusement Expo International March 27-30, Intercard, the 2022 AAMA Supplier of the Year, will feature its trailblazing iTeller PlusXL kiosk. The most advanced kiosk in its class, it runs on the company’s latest iTellerPlus software that expands the future of self-service kiosks in entertainment centers. It makes doing business easier for operators of any size arcade and can be programmed to upsell guests on additional activities or food and beverage, all based on their initial choices.

Intercard CEO Scott Sherrod says that there has never been a better time to make the switch to cashless technology. “Amusement operators are dealing with two major challenges. One is guests who are insisting on contactless transactions and the other is a tight labor market that makes it essential to save on labor costs,” says Sherrod. “As a result, many have decided to “switch and save” with Intercard. We are the only cashless provider that designs, develops, and manufactures all hardware and software under one roof in the USA.”

Jason Mitchell, Customer Success Manager for Intercard, will appear on an educational panel on March 28 at 2:30 pm. “Beyond the Transaction” will offer insights on getting more out of a cashless card system. “When I ask bowling operators why they purchased a card system for their arcade, the most common response is “because I was told to get one,” says Mitchell. “But the game distributor, consultant or peer who told the operator to buy a card system didn’t describe all the features and benefits they offer. This session will help operators make more money by tracking important game and guest metrics.”

Visit Intercard in Booth #A731 at the Amusement Expo. To schedule a demo of the iTeller PlusXL, the E-commerce platform or other industry leading Intercard product during the show please contact Bill Allen, domestic sales manager at BAllen@intercardinc.com