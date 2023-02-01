Sharon Parker joins Gateway Ticketing Systems, Inc. as senior manager of marketing

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems, Inc., the world leader in ticketing, admission control and revenue-generating solutions within the attractions industry for more than 30 years, is happy to welcome Sharon Parker as its Senior Manager of Marketing. Her expertise in the attractions industry will be a great addition to the Company as it continues to grow its branding and marketing footprint.

Before joining Gateway, Sharon spent 15-years at Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor serving in various roles, more recently General Manager. She also served as the Director of Marketing and Entertainment, as well as Manager of Communications. While there, Sharon managed the development and execution of all aspects of marketing the Six Flags brand for the original theme park location, developed short and long-term marketing plans and oversaw all aspects of external communications. As General Manager, she was responsible for leadership and execution of strategic park operations.

Prior to Six Flags, Sharon was External Communications Coordinator of The Fort Worth Independent School District, where she was the primary spokesperson. In addition, Sharon brings 10 years of on-air news anchor, general assignment reporting and editing experience from her tenure at KWTX-TV. Those familiar with Gateway may recall the Company’s International Women’s Day discussion last year where Sharon gave impressive insight and contribution.

Gateway’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Peter Wolf, shares his excitement about the newest member, “Sharon’s impressive marketing experience in the attractions industry will most definitely be a boon to Gateway’s continued success. Even more so, her compassion and positivity will add much to Gateway, both internally and with customer satisfaction and dedication.”

Of her new role, Sharon says, “It is an honor to join a premier brand such as Gateway Ticketing Systems. It has been the leader in technology development for customers throughout the world. I am thrilled to be able to join my passion for marketing and communications with this beloved brand.”