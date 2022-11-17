Lake Compounce introduces live music at the lake

BRISTOL, Conn. — A music venue like no other will make waves on the namesake lake of America’s First Amusement Park next spring. Lake Compounce will construct a floating stage on the iconic lake that’s been a central gathering place for Connecticut residents in search of fun since 1846.

Slated to open Memorial Day weekend 2023, the floating stage will host Lake Compounce’s most robust lineup of live entertainment in years next season. Guests can expect a variety of acts to come to life, including live music, interactive entertainment, and more. Located directly on the lake, the stage will include a sound and lighting setup for guests to enjoy shows from several angles throughout the park.

“This new stage takes advantage of Lake Compounce’s beautiful setting and will bring the lake to life like never before,” says General Manager Jeffrey Davis. “We can’t wait to see our guests enjoying an enhanced entertainment lineup in 2023, giving them reasons to visit all year long beyond our popular rides and seasonal events like Holiday Lights.”

Valid 2023 Season Passes and single-day admission tickets will include access to lakeside entertainment throughout the 2023 season. To celebrate the announcement of new lake stage, the park is kicking off its Black Friday sale early. Guests can now save up to $40 on select Season Passes, with the 2023 Gold Season Pass including unlimited admission to this year’s Holiday Lights, free parking, in-park discounts and 2023’s holiday events.

This year’s edition of Holiday Lights opens Saturday at 4 p.m. to ring in Lake Compounce’s longest winter event ever. Holiday Lights continues through December 31 every Friday from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m., plus December 26 – 31 from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m.