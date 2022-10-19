November 2022 Pre-IAAPA

amusementtoday

The November 2022 Pre-IAAPA issue includes:

  • IAAPA Expo 2022 preview
  • Accesso and Parque Reunidos enter five-year agreement
  • Adventureland Iowa preparing for Zamperla ride combo
  • EPCOT celebrates 40 years
  • Six Flags Over Texas introduces Oktoberfest
  • SeaWorld San Diego, Busch Gardens Williamsburg to welcome Intamin coasters
  • Scene75 opens Chicagoland location
  • Fun City migrates to Semnox
  • Oklahoma State Fair on par with previous years
  • The Big E records second-highest attendance
  • Polin supplies attractions to Vietnam’s re-opened Tropical Paradise
  • Wiegand updates South Korea water park with new Fusion Slide
  • Florida amusement industry deals with Hurricane Ian
  • New S&S-Sansei President and COO Mons looks toward future
  • Canobie Lake, Europa-Park donations arrive at NRCMA facility
  • Golden Ticket Awards’ return to in-person event
  • Enhanced bathrooms address visitor convenience
  • Northwest Coasters tackles a multitude of construction obstacles
  • Kennywood updates security procedures for Phantom Fall Fest … and much more!
