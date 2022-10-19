The November 2022 Pre-IAAPA issue includes:
- IAAPA Expo 2022 preview
- Accesso and Parque Reunidos enter five-year agreement
- Adventureland Iowa preparing for Zamperla ride combo
- EPCOT celebrates 40 years
- Six Flags Over Texas introduces Oktoberfest
- SeaWorld San Diego, Busch Gardens Williamsburg to welcome Intamin coasters
- Scene75 opens Chicagoland location
- Fun City migrates to Semnox
- Oklahoma State Fair on par with previous years
- The Big E records second-highest attendance
- Polin supplies attractions to Vietnam’s re-opened Tropical Paradise
- Wiegand updates South Korea water park with new Fusion Slide
- Florida amusement industry deals with Hurricane Ian
- New S&S-Sansei President and COO Mons looks toward future
- Canobie Lake, Europa-Park donations arrive at NRCMA facility
- Golden Ticket Awards’ return to in-person event
- Enhanced bathrooms address visitor convenience
- Northwest Coasters tackles a multitude of construction obstacles
- Kennywood updates security procedures for Phantom Fall Fest … and much more!