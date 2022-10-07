Landmark Group’s flagship entertainment brand, Fun City, migrates to Semnox’s Parafait Technology Solutions across all Middle East locations

MANGALORE, India — Fun City, the premier family entertainment brand across UAE, Bahrain, KSA, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and India, has replaced its swipe card systems with Semnox’s Parafait RFID Cashless solution to run their operations.

Fun City India migrated its card system to Parafait three years ago and has been operational in 30 stores across India. The additional implementation in the Middle East includes migration of 50 stores with over 1 million customers from their existing magnetic swipe card system to Semnox’s Parafait RFID Card System. The migration process was carried out in just over 3 months with zero downtime and overnight cut-over.

Funcity is the premier family entertainment brand across UAE, Bahrain, KSA, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and India with brands including Fun Ville, Fun Block and Fun Works. Its attractions consist of arcades such as Redemption, Novelty Games, Video Games, Skill Games, Big Rides and Play Areas. Fun City’s complexes are now powered by 4,500+ Lumin RFID readers across its stores requiring just a card tap to play. Semnox’s Lumin readers are one of the most in-demand readers in the industry featuring attractive displays, customizable themes, multi-language support, tap-anywhere options and more.

Fun City is now able to offer seamless card-roaming capability across all its locations which not only enhances guest convenience, but it also increases guest frequency and foot traffic, combined with the simplicity of the tap-to-play feature. Because of Parafait’s technology solutions, Fun City now has greater operational control through centralized cloud-based management and reporting, best-in-the-industry customer support and Semnox’s flexibility to adapt to the new requirements of a fast-paced growing FEC chain like Fun City.

“After a detailed review of our IT and POS infrastructure to ensure it stays future-proof and gives us the flexibility and speed required, we have chosen Semnox as our new partners. This will also enable us to further integrate both of our GCC and India operations in many aspects of running our operations. Semnox has not only been proven to provide great value but also provides a very robust and forward-thinking infrastructure enabling us to go the next step in our evolution”, says Silvio Liedtke, CEO, Landmark Leisure.

“It is heartening to see the innovative operators like Fun City seeing the value of a single comprehensive solution adopting latest technology and innovations including RFID tap solution backed by our world class support,” explains Umesh Prabhu, Business Head of FEC vertical of Semnox Solutions. “Fun City brand is one of the premier FEC brands across the world and we are happy to have them in our esteemed list of clients. I look forward to working closely with Silvio and entire Fun City team in helping them to adopt latest features we continue to develop and help them offer great customer experience driven by latest technological innovations and help them achieve greater efficiency in their operations.”