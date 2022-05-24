Jubilee Celebrations at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. With amazing activities, thrilling rides and fantastic family fun. Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s ‘Jubilation Celebrations’ take place daily from Thursday 2nd June until Sunday 5th June.

Throughout the event, The Hub at Blackpool Pleasure Beach will be transformed into a venue fit for a queen with red, white and blue bunting and themed décor. Daily activities taking place in The Hub include cookie decorating, crown making plus live entertainment. Delicious food and drink will also be available. All Jubilation Celebration activities are included in the price of an eTicket.

On Saturday 4th June the park opens from 10am until 10pm so guests can ride into the night on the UK’s tallest rollercoaster, the Big One, check out the twists, turns and acceleration of ICON at twilight, enjoy an evening race on the Grand National and ride into dusk on the Big Dipper. Whatever thrills take your fancy, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is the place to be. This will then be followed by a spectacular fireworks display at 10pm to celebrate this momentous occasion.

Our younger riders can meet up with Paw Patrol and other characters at the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land with its 12 amazing rides before checking out the world’s first Wallace & Gromit ride, Thrill-O-Matic.

In addition to this, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is delighted to support a number of resort wide events which are taking place as part of the Jubilee celebrations. Blackpool Pleasure Beach will be hosting a tram in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Tram Parade which takes place from 2.30pm on Thursday 2nd June. Riding on the tram will be members of Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Junior Board of Directors and some of the park’s young talent of the future. This will include apprentices, young skaters and other future stars.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach will also be working with other venues in the resort to be a part of Queen’s Jubilee Beacon Lighting on Thursday 2nd June when the park will light a very special celebratory beacon which will shine from the top of the Casino Building.

Managing Director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “I have great respect for her Majesty and she has been inspirational to the nation during her 70 years on the throne. I am delighted that we have the opportunity to celebrate this momentous occasion here at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and have provided our guests with some amazing activities over this very special weekend.”