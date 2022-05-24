Chuck E. Cheese and Mr. Munch’s Make Believe Band return to the stage for their second annual summer concert tour

DALLAS, Texas — Chuck E. Cheese, the number one family entertainment venue, announced today that their second annual national live tour with Mr. Munch’s Make Believe Band will kick-off June 4 in Chicago at Navy Pier. The iconic group will return to the stage this summer to jam with families across the country, with shows in Chicago, Miami, Santa Monica and Dallas-Ft. Worth. One lucky fan will also win an exclusive at-home performance with the Summer Concert Tour Block Party Sweepstakes presented by Pure Life.

The outdoor concert series beginning June 4 will feature fan favorites, including top tracks from the hit Chuck E. Cheese album, Summer of Fun. Those celebrating a birthday will also be treated to a special birthday sing-along during the show, and all fans can stick around for an exclusive meet & greet with Chuck E. Cheese. This musical event of the season is just the beginning of an immersive Summer of Fun experience, returning to Chuck E. Cheese locations nationwide on June 6.

“Chuck E. Cheese is gearing up for its best summer yet, and we’re excited to bring our popular entertainment outside and on the road with our second multi-city concert tour,” said Melissa McLeanas, Vice President of Global Licensing, Media and Branded Entertainment. “Chuck E. can’t wait to rock with fans across the country to his signature songs. We’re even bringing the band home to one lucky winner this year for a first-of-its-kind private concert experience.”

Chuck E. Cheese Summer Concert Tour Official U.S. Schedule:

June 4: Navy Pier, Chicago, IL –Showtimes: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

June 11: Bayfront Park, Miami, FL – Showtimes: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

J une 18: Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA –Showtimes: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

July 2: Trinity Park, Dallas, TX –Showtimes: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

On July 23, at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY, KIDZ BOP fans can also enjoy a meet & greet and special appearance by Chuck E. Cheese at the venue before the KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 show.