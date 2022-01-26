Dollywood encourages public to look forward to vacation

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Who doesn’t enjoy taking the time to daydream about upcoming vacation plans? The U.S. Travel Association—through their National Plan for Vacation Day (NPVD) program—encourages Americans to start planning their vacation for the entire year beginning today, January 25.

With the schedule of events planned at Dollywood in 2022, now certainly is a great time to break out the calendar and start dreaming. The award-winning theme park has big plans for 2022, thanks to larger festival offerings, the return of two guest-favorite experiences, and even more surprises throughout the season. All Dollywood season passholders can enjoy season passholder day on Friday, March 11, while the park opens to the general public on Saturday, March 12.

After two years of pandemic stress and fatigue, NPVD is an opportunity for Americans to look ahead to brighter days and warmer weather, while making plans for getaways or vacations over the coming months. National Plan for Vacation Day comes at a time when American workers report feeling extreme levels of burnout. According to Destination Analysts, more than two-thirds of American workers feel at least moderately burned out, and 13% are extremely burned out.

“The research reflects what so many have known for quite a while—that the stresses of the past year can, at least in part, be lifted by thinking about and planning time away to recharge and experience something new,” said U.S. Travel President and CEO Roger Dow. “There are real benefits to getting vacation plans on the calendar at the start of the year which include the happiness associated with travel and committing to take off all the time that is earned for a well-deserved break.”

“Americans say it is important to use their paid time off to travel. Vacation gives us a chance to recharge and reconnect with family and friends, as well as explore more of our beautiful, diverse country,” added Dow.

Data also shows that while vacation is essential to Americans’ mental health and well-being, it is also a crucial benefit for American workers. Nearly 70% of U.S. workers agree that their ability to take vacations is an important factor in keeping them in the workforce. In fact, paid time off is the second most important employee benefit an employer could offer after health benefits.

“We encourage folks to start planning their vacations now,” said Pete Owens, Dollywood Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations. “We know those who put Dollywood on their vacation lists will be able to spend some much-needed time off with us this year, but at the same time, they can start looking forward to their trip now. While the winter has been cold thus far, we can’t wait for a warm springtime in the Smokies when all of the flowers and trees start to bloom and Dollywood starts to buzz with the excitement of guests coming to experience the park they love so much.



“This season we’ll have an even larger Flower & Food Festival with additional Mosaicultures flower sculptures, the return of our drone show, as well as the Gazillion Bubble Show this summer, and a brand new installation during Great Pumpkin LumiNights. With so many great options this year, I think it’s time to get into vacation mode!”