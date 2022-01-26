AEM annouces Route 7 Adrenaline Warehouse opening

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Route 7 Adrenaline Warehouse, the Space Coast’s premier family fun destination, opened its doors to a capacity crowd in mid-October. The 60,000 square foot mega-venue occupies the former home of the iconic Florida Today newspaper plant, and offers an extensive array of fully indoor entertainment options. Route 7 was conceived by the seven members of the Saltsman family, all of whom play an important role in the management and operation of the facility. Five years in the making, Route 7 remains true to the Saltsman’s heritage, delivering on the mission of serving families, friends, and the community with unforgettable experiences through the offering of world-class attractions and impeccable service.

Route 7 Adrenaline Warehouse was developed alongside industry consultant, Amusement Entertainment Management (AEM), with the goal of establishing itself as the market leader in the segment. To reach that plateau, Route 7 contains one of the most cohesive and dynamic arrays of attractions available, including the country’s longest gravity-fed indoor zip line that even transverses through the Venue’s multi-level lasertag arena. The facility’s attraction list also encompasses an XD Dark Ride theater, multi-level Ballistics play unit, multiple ninja-style challenge courses, an elevated ropes course, 22-seat e-sports lounge, bowling, and more than 80 arcade games. Route 7’s signature attraction, however, remains its professional 20,000 square foot go-kart track, which was developed to deliver a high-impact racing experience for both adults and juniors alike.

Jerry Merola, Managing Partner at AEM, commented, “My hat is off to the Saltsman family, who rallied together to create this uniquely special venue. Despite its vast size, Route 7 retains a genuine personality that is warm, inviting, and an absolute thrill to spend time in. Route 7 is a perfect example of what hard-working families in our industry can achieve, and in turn has raised the bar for what entertainment centers of the future can deliver.”

Kevin Saltsman expressed, “This was quite the undertaking for our family. The vision began much smaller than what Route 7 is today. This is our first venue within the FEC industry and we never could have done it without the help of Jerry Merola and the entire AEM team. When you find a team with AEM’s experience and then you learn you can place your trust in them, it makes the task seem much less challenging.”