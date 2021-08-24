Ground breaking ceremony held for Gerstlauer coaster at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Ride Entertainment, the Gold Standard in the attractions industry for safety, sales and support, is excited to announce that Defiance, a record-breaking, one-of-a-kind Gerstlauer Euro-Fighter roller coaster for Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park has officially broken ground.

Featuring a record 102.3-degree, 110-foot-tall freefall first drop – the steepest in the Western United States – Defiance will also boast two custom-designed inversions, making it the highest looping roller coaster in the United States at 7,132 feet above sea level.

“All of us involved in this project are excited to bring this unique roller coaster to life,” said Ed Hiller, CEO of Ride Entertainment. “Being able to work on Defiance from initial concept, to manufacturing and now installation will be a career highlight for everyone involved.”

“We are beyond thrilled to be working with Glenwood Caverns on this one-of-a-kind attraction,” said Siegfried Gerstlauer, Managing Director of Gerstlauer Rides GmbH. “Defiance is sure to become instantly recognizable around the world for its incredible views and unparalleled thrills.”

Structure and track for Defiance is currently being manufactured by Gerstlauer in Münsterhausen, Germany. The coaster will be assembled on site by Ride Entertainment’s industry-leading Installations division. The groundbreaking was held as part of the festivities for American Coaster Enthusiasts’ Preservation Conference.