Six high-performance ProSlide water ride complexes debut at Evergrande Ocean Flower Water Park

ProSlide Technology Inc. is pleased to announce and congratulate the Evergrande Group on the soft opening of the brand-new Ocean Flower Water Park. This momentous opening marks the advent of a significant collaboration between ProSlide and Evergrande Group in China. Ocean Flower Water Park will be home to six breathtaking complexes that house 15 iconic ProSlide water rides including, at a staggering 359 meters, the world’s longest ProSlide RocketBLAST Water Coaster.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have partnered with the Evergrande Group on this monumental water park”, says ProSlide Vice President, Asia-Pacific Business Operations Chuanchao Cheng. “The vision of leisure and entertainment on display at Evergrande Ocean Flower is inspiring. ProSlide’s water rides lead the global industry in innovation and technology, and we’re proud to be bringing them to Evergrande’s newest park.”

Ocean Flower features a high-performance ride mix of ProSlide’s most innovative and iconic water rides spread across the park’s six complexes. Among them is a ProSlide water coaster that holds the title of China’s first 4-person RocketBLAST Water Coaster, while also being the world’s longest. Guests of Ocean Flower get to experience the ride’s eight high-powered booster sections that use patented water jets to drive the inline boats higher, faster and longer than conventional ‘blaster’ coasters. The park is also home to China’s first 6-person TornadoWAVE – a visually stunning curved wall that anchors the top parks around the world and sends riders sweeping across the top, experiencing zero-Gs.

ProSlide’s Chief Commercial Officer Ray Smegal prides the teams that worked on the project for their resilience in the face of obstacles: “Dealing with COVID guidelines, time differences, holidays and collaboration between ProSlide’s Shanghai team, Ottawa team, Evergrande’s engineering team and various suppliers presented some big challenges that required creative solutions. Our teams showed an unwavering level of diligence, commitment, passion and dedication to this incredible project, and our client’s vision.”