‘Overwhelming’ response to Quassy’s Neighbors In Need Weekends

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. – Overwhelming.

That sums up the public’s response to Quassy Amusement Park’s Neighbors In Need opening weekends as guests flooded collection barrels with donated goods.

“Simply amazing,” park President Eric Anderson said of the huge quantity of products brought in by patrons to assist a number of not-for-profit organizations. “The response to the campaign was – to say the least – overwhelming.”

The family-owned business ran the program April 24 and 25 and May 1 and 2 as part of its Quassy Cares initiative in the communities it serves. Guests were asked to donate non-perishable food items, dog food and toys or personal care items. In exchange, those making a donation could purchase an all-day ride wristband for only $10.

According to Anderson, so many donated goods flowed in on opening day that collection containers at the park entrance overflowed in a matter of minutes. The donations were quickly carted off to Quassy’s storage facilities for safe keeping.

Quassy personnel delivered truckloads of goods to the beneficiaries associated with the Neighbors In Need event, filling cupboards at a number of food pantries.

“In the 17 years I’ve been here, this is the largest amount of food we have seen from one drive,” said Paul Scampolino, food service director at St. Vincent DePaul Mission in Waterbury, Conn. “It was wonderful how much Quassy brought to us and we’ve filled the upstairs and downstairs. This will supplement our soup kitchen and food pantry.”

Bob Taylor, president of the Community Services Council of Woodbury, Conn., echoed those comments, saying: “Our food bank team was blown away by the 20 brimming bins from Quassy. This was by far the largest food drive donation we have received since the first of the year and Quassy gave us a wonderful kick-start for the spring and summer. We’re humbled and amazed at the generosity shown by your guests and we give special credit to all of the folks at Quassy.”

“We, too, were overcome by joy to receive such an abundance from the community,” said Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta, executive director of Acts 4 Ministry, Inc., of Waterbury. “Many families, whether low income or forced into hard times due to the pandemic, found themselves not having the funds to purchase personal care items. The support of Quassy Cares, combined with members of our communities, have enabled our team of volunteers to provide an average of $250 worth of products to each family we serve. This amount lasts a family on average six weeks. Acts 4 Ministry’s staff volunteers and board of directors feel incredibly blessed to inspire acts of love by sharing these gifts with others!”

Others Benefitted

Perfect Imperfections Rescue, Watertown, Conn., and Brass City Rescue Alliance, Middlebury, Conn. were also beneficiaries of the animal-related donations during the Quassy Cares weekends.

“We are so grateful for the love and support shown to our animals in our care during Quassy Cares,” noted Jen Humphrey, chief executive officer of Brass City Rescue Alliance. “The donations are helping us to not worry about food needs, so that we can focus on medical expenses and getting dogs adopted into adoring homes. We had a great time at the adoption event it was just a fabulous time for the dogs and the park goers. We thank Quassy for inviting two local rescues to take part, and we look forward to working with you all in the future!”

In addition, Quassy will make a monetary donation to the Greater Waterbury Campership Fund, which helps send underprivileged children to summer camp. Quassy has long supported the Campership Fund during its season kickoff.

Presenting partners for the Quassy Cares weekends were Price Chopper supermarkets and The Republican-American newspaper.