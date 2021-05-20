Gardaland Park kicks off the 2021 season and inaugurates the Legoland Water Park Gardaland

Finally, after long months of waiting, on 15 June, Gardaland will officially inaugurate the 2021 season; the Decree Law of 17 May has, in fact, included amusement parks among the businesses that can resume their activities. Here, the reopening plan of Gardaland Resort.

“We are very happy to finally welcome our guests and be able to offer them days of fun and leisure once again”, said Aldo Maria Vigevani, Managing Director of Gardaland. “LEGOLAND Water Park Gardaland, the first LEGOLAND Water Park in Europe and the fifth in the world, awaits its visitors with highly anticipated developments”.

The Water Park, for which 20 million Euro have been allocated, will be entirely LEGO-themed and will be the first in the world built within a non-LEGOLAND amusement park. Young Guests and their families will finally be able to discover the many attractions and enjoy unique LEGO construction experiences.

After crossing the large Entrance Portal – with its particular blue and white arched shape reminiscent of a gigantic wave – the attention of visitors will immediately be captured by the Miniland, a large area in which the most iconic monuments and symbols of the Italian territory were rebuilt – from the Cathedral of Milan to the Colosseum, passing through the Tower of Pisa and St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice – and for which as many as 4 million and 900,000 LEGO bricks were used; obviously, an area dedicated to Gardaland, with the representation of the most loved attractions, from the iconic Albero di Prezzemolo to the scenic Fuga da Atlantide up to the fantastic Gardaland Magic Hotel, simply could not be excluded.

You can admire the monuments both from the ground and from the evocative LEGO River Adventure, a waterway that crosses much of the Water Park area and can be travelled on board inflatable boats – customizable using large and soft LEGO floating bricks – being carried away by the light current of the river.

Then, there are many attractions with water games such as Beach Party, with its 7 slides and the large bucket that will surprisingly pour a waterfall on the children, and Jungle Adventures, with slides suitable for the whole family. There are areas dedicated to creativity and discovery like LEGO Creation Island, where it is possible to build your own boat with LEGO blocks, decorate a big sandcastle or use large soft blocks to build huge walls.

DUPLO Splash is an attraction for the youngest visitors, where they can try out the slides for the first time and learn with the Pirate Bay game; with its large pool, it will be the ideal place for the entire family to enjoy a swim, stay cool or just relax. Entering the pool gradually allows children to adventure into the water and have fun playing with the LEGO personalities and conquering the pirate stronghold.

LEGOLAND Shop will also be present in the area, the LEGO store, where all brick lovers can buy their favorite products and find a range of exclusive items to continue living the experience even at home. Finally, for a quick and delicious break between a slide and a dip without sacrificing the quality of the culinary offer, guests will find a themed refreshment point, the Harbour Restaurant.

Safety remains a fundamental objective for Gardaland, which will continue to implement, also for the 2021 season, the Protocol laid down last year with an investment of one million Euro, and which calls for the restriction of daily park entrance numbers, compulsory booking of dates for visits to the Park, and mandatory use of masks.

For all attractions, maximum precautions will be adopted to guarantee fun in total safety: each attraction will be sanitized daily and each time visitors get on or off the rides; face masks must be worn on rides and hands must be sanitized before boarding the rides; to avoid crowds and reduce queue time, you can book your turn by using the Qoda App.

Admission to the Park, booked online with a fixed date, will cost €40 per adult, €35 reduced price. Subscriptions to Gardaland Park are also available starting from just €49. For Gardaland SEA LIFE, you can buy a ticket for 10 Euro or an upgrade to the other admission tickets at the price of 5 Euro.

LEGOLAND Water Park Gardaland is located inside Gardaland theme park, and admission is granted only with the purchase of a combo ticket for Gardaland Park and LEGOLAND Water Park. All Park ticket holders can nonetheless access LEGOLAND Water Park by paying a supplementary fee at the ticket offices or inside Gardaland Park.

LEGOLAND Water Park Gardaland is a fantastic experience designed for families with children. For this reason, children under 12 years of age cannot enter LEGOLAND Water Park unless accompanied by an adult, while adults cannot enter LEGOLAND Water Park unless accompanying one or more children under 12 years of age.

Early opening of Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium and Gardaland Adventure Hotel

From May 29th it will be possible to immerse into the evocative halls of Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium, the themed Aquarium that offers a journey to discover the most beautiful creatures that populate the freshwater and salt waters of the entire planet, from Lake Garda to the ocean depths. Two great features also at the Aquarium: the new “Interactive Ocean” room – where children draw their favorite fish that will then come to life on a three-dimensional screen – and “A step from the Sea Lions”, a completely renovated outdoor area where you can admire the cute animals even more closely. The Aquarium – that will be open every day from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. – will apply Gardaland’s safety protocol.

From May 29th it will be also possible to stay at Gardaland Adventure Hotel, characterized by 100 large fully themed rooms dedicated to the world of adventure, with the Tutankhamon Restaurant – also accessible to anyone by reservation – and the Blue Lagoon water area, reserved for those who stay at the facilities.

Starting from the new season, the hotel stay can include your pet by purchasing the additional service – available with all packages – which includes a dog kit in the room, including the use of a bed and food/water bowl and a sign “Dog in room” to be used to indicate the presence of the pet in the room, a well-equipped green area, access to restaurants and specific express menus with balanced meals specifically planned from a nutritional point of view. Another new feature is the Gardaland Bike Sharing service that allows guests to rent bikes or e-bikes to discover the territory around Gardaland Resort.

From 15 June it will be possible to stay also in the other hotels of Gardaland Resort.