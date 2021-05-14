DMV’S tallest, fastest pendulum ride opening at Six Flags America

BOWIE, Md. — Six Flags America, DC’s Thrill Capital, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, on behalf of DC, today announced that its newest attraction — Harley Quinn Spinsanity — will make its official debut on May 14, 2021. The oversized giant pendulum ride, named after the iconic DC Super-Villain Harley Quinn, promises to deliver epic, high-flying excitement as it spins and swings to breathtaking heights.

“Six Flags America takes pride in continuing to introduce innovative new attractions to provide a great experience for guests in the region,” said Park President Richard Pretlow. “Harley Quinn Spinsanity is the tallest, fastest, and most extreme pendulum ride in the DMV and will be a guest favorite whether you’re riding it or watching it swing 15 stories over the midway,” added Pretlow.

The towering, impressive giant disc will reach speeds up to 70 miles per hour as it whips back and forth going higher and higher while constantly spinning, giving riders an exhilarating riding experience. Harley Quinn Spinsanityhighlights include:

40 riders will be powered 15 stories in the air at speeds of 70 miles per hour;

The ride swings back and forth while rotating counterclockwise;

As guests swing higher and higher, they will experience a feeling of weightlessness at 147 feet in the air before plunging downward from 15 stories; and

This is the tallest, fastest and most extreme pendulum ride in all of DC, Maryland and Virginia.

Harley Quinn Spinsanity will take her rightful villainous place across from The Joker’s Jinx and Riddle Me This in the park’s Gotham City section.