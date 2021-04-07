Ride Entertainment bolsters team with new, key hires

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Ride Entertainment, the Gold Standard in the attractions industry for safety, sales and support, is proud to announce two new, key additions to their award-winning team: Communications Manager, Kris Rowberry and Marketing Manager, Ed Hodgdon.

“Passion for what we do is a major part of our success,” said Ed Hiller, CEO of Ride Entertainment. “We cannot wait for our partners around the world to experience the incredible talents these two bring to our business each and every day.”

“It is an honor and privilege to work for a company as innovative and influential as Ride Entertainment,” said Rowberry. “Working in this role is an absolute dream come true.”

“I am thrilled to be working with the entire Ride Entertainment team,” said Hodgdon. “I cannot wait to be able to bring Ride’s ‘Gold Standard’ to all our clients around the world.”

Rowberry comes to the Ride Entertainment team with over 10 years of attractions industry experience and is an IAAPA Brass Ring Award winner for social media. He volunteers his time for both American Coaster Enthusiasts and the National Roller Coaster Museum & Archives.

Hodgdon brings over 20 years of marketing experience to Ride Entertainment. He is the current Secretary of NEAAPA and sits on the Board of Directors for the Maine Beaches Association.