Knott’s Berry Farm announces grand reopening for May 21

BUENA PARK, Calif. — It’s official: Knott’s Berry Farm is reopening its gates next month as the theme park safely resumes regular operations with limited capacity and new reservation requirements. The park will reopen to season passholders May 6, with plans for a grand reopening to the general public on May 21 for a summer‐long, Knott’s 100th Anniversary Celebration. “The Knott’s Family Reunion” looks to reunite family and friends in a safe and fun environment after a year‐long closure due to COVID‐19.

New and unforgettable experiences await in honor of the park’s 100 years of history and family fun for all. During the 100th anniversary celebration, guests can experience the brand‐new Knott’s Bear‐y Tales: Return to the Fair, a 4‐D interactive dark ride that pays tribute to the classic attraction from 35 years ago. Guests also will have the opportunity to meet Knott’s all‐new lovable costumed characters and enjoy special evening entertainment as Knott’s Summer Nights returns with live music, DJs and one‐of‐a‐kind food and drink specialties. In addition, the theme park is planning a nightly ceremony featuring multiple attractions lighting up the evening and culminating in a special moment with the redesigned illuminated K‐ tower. Guests also will find festive new park décor, including special photo settings that pay homage to favorite attractions from the past and commemorative merchandise celebrating the park’s vast history. These are just a few of the many special surprises that can only come from your friends at Knott’s.

The anniversary celebration runs through September 6, 2021. In accordance with current state guidelines, capacity will be limited and available to California residents only with reservations required for both single‐day visits and Season Passholders. Ticket sales and reservations will be available starting April 26.

All 2020 and 2021 season passes purchased through May 5, 2021, will be valid through May 5, 2022. Knott’s Season Passes are now available starting at $101 or six easy payments of $13.50 after an initial payment. Gold Passes are $135 or six easy payments of just $17.00 after an initial payment. Information regarding Soak City Waterpark will be coming soon. These offers end on June 20, 2021. Applicable taxes and fees apply. Payment plans are only available at knotts.com.

The safety and health of our guests remain our top priority. Knott’s Berry Farm continues to follow state, county and local health guidelines. There are several continued safety measures and operational changes established to ensure guests’ safety. Our current approach is listed on our park website. For more information on the park’s latest updates, please visit knotts.com.

For more information about this year’s milestone celebration, reopening, “Knott’s Bear‐y Tales: Return to the Fair,” and Knott’s Season Passes, please visit knotts.com. Join the conversation at Knott’s this year using #Knotts100 #KnottsGrandReopening or #KnottsFamilyReunion.