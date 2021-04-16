Kings Island Camp Cedar nears completion

MASON, Ohio — As construction continues on the $27 million Kings Island Camp Cedar, Warren County is already seeing economic benefits. Through the hiring of subcontractors and suppliers locally and through Ohio, $12 million has been directly invested in the region.

Opening in June, the luxury outdoor resort will generate property tax for Deerfield Township and Warren County. Overnight guests will further drive funds into locally owned businesses as well as generating significant sales tax revenue for local government. Further, the project will create upwards of 100 new jobs, and is currently hiring for all positions.

The new luxury outdoor resort is located on what was previously 50 acres of vacant land, less than a mile from Kings Island’s front gates. The hybrid resort and camping destination, is projected to welcome more than 200,000 guests annually, including Kings Island visitors, families and vacationers to a unique, memorable getaway with modern-day cottages and full-service RV sites.

“This significant investment in Warren County will create jobs and generate revenue for the local community,” said Lydia Mihalik, Director of the Ohio Development Services Agency. “Research tells us that people are planning travel for late spring or summer, especially by car. Kings Island Camp Cedar will be a new attraction for Ohioans, and people from across the region, to enjoy safely with their families.”

Kings Island Camp Cedar is owned by Small Brothers, LLC and Terra Firma Associates. Through a unique partnership and licensing agreement, Kings Island Camp Cedar will be managed by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, owner of the Kings Island amusement park. Cleveland Construction serves as the general contractor, McHarris Architects as the project architect and The Kleingers Group as the project’s civil engineer.

Co-owner, Richard Haglage of Terra Firma Associates noted that the close relationship between the resort, local government and the community has helped the project’s progress flow smoothly. “We are very appreciative of the efforts by all the partners we’ve worked with throughout the course of this project. It has been a true partnership, and all of us are excited to see the positive impact the finished product will have in this community.”

Prior to 2020, Warren County averaged more than 12 million tourism-related visitors each year, many of whom came from Midwest markets outside of a 150-mile radius. The County’s top industry, tourism generated visitor spending of more than $1.2 billion in 2019, while also supporting nearly 13,000 jobs in the area. The new luxury outdoor recreational resort is expected to cater to visitors of Kings Island, The Western & Southern Open, the WCCVB’s Warren County Sports Park, and other popular Southwest Ohio destinations.

“We are thrilled to welcome what will be a very special destination outdoor resort, which will greatly enhance and complement Ohio’s largest playground,” said Phillip S. Smith, president and chief executive officer, Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Tourism is Warren County’s biggest industry, but we’ve suffered greatly from the effects of the pandemic. Kings Island Camp Cedar is an exciting new addition to the tourism mix in and will be incredibly important to our area, drawing visitor spending and welcoming families back to a safe, and family-friendly environment.”

Kings Island Camp Cedar is now taking reservations for the 2021 season with 73 beautifully appointed cottages and 184 full-service RV spaces, and 100 additional cottages planned. Resort guests will be able to take advantage of outdoor entertainment including recreational and adult exclusive pools, ponds, walking trail and unique dining options. Plus, they will find camping must-haves including bathhouses, laundry facility, firepits, grills and picnic tables. For those visiting Kings Island, there will be a number of exclusive resort perks like Stay and Play packages.

Upscale Amenities

Hornbeam Lodge is home to a signature indoor/outdoor Ironwood Grill & Tap, Coyote Creek Camp Store, The Dry Bean – Coffee and Gelato, encased in an exposed beam grand lobby with welcome center, fireplace and overstuffed furniture.

Belize Street outdoor cantina will offer a casual, food truck-inspired fare from The Fresh Tortilla and Route 66, ice cream and sweat treats from Urban Cow, and cool beverages at the outdoor bar, Beach Box.

Expansive outdoor pools include Deerfield Springs, a family activity pool with waterfall backdrop, and Kingfisher Landing, a separate adult-exclusive pool. Both will offer poolside service and cabana facilities.

To make a reservation or learn more, go to visitcampcedar.com.