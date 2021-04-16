Fun Spot America hires Carlos S. Salazar as regional director of food & beverage

ORLANDO – Fun Spot America Theme Parks is excited to announce Carlos S. Salazar as Regional Director of Food and Beverage. Salazar brings more than 33 years in the Amusement and Hospitality Food & Beverage industry. He began his career in 1988 at Palace Entertainment as a seasonal Food & Beverage Supervisor. From there he became a Food & Beverage Manager in 2001 and was later promoted to Corporate Director of Food & Beverage in 2010.

Fun Spot America Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage, Albert Cabuco says “Carlos is a seasoned Food and Beverage professional whose dedication and loyalty is beyond reproach!” Salazar will assist Cabuco in implementing necessary changes and new Food and Beverage concepts in both the Orlando and Kissimmee parks.

Fun Spot’s growing Food & Beverage team is implementing new concepts throughout the parks with the hope to attract foodies from all over. Beginning this summer, guests can feast on new menus featuring items such as Fried Chicken Sandwiches and HUGE Nachos. Be on the lookout for additional information on these and other exciting new offerings coming soon.