Eldridge Park announces 2021 season highlights

Eldridge Park will open for the season on Friday, May 28th with all rides and attractions starting at 5pm. A new Tilt-A-Whirl ride is expected to be ready for the opening and plans are in place to break ground on a Nine-hole Disc Golf course this Spring. Eldridge Park will be open Friday 5-9, Saturday 12-9 and Sunday 12-8 and Thursdays later in June.

“We are looking forward to an exciting new year with some great additions to the park and some new events while staying within the pandemic safety guidelines of capacity, sanitation procedures and social distancing” said EPCPS President Bob Kramarik. “Unfortunately, the New York State capacity guidelines won’t allow us to present the Fireworks celebration this year”.

Some other changes include combining the Creamery and Lakeside Cafe for this year and a few new community events being planned. The Saturday night concert series schedule will be released soon and plans are in place for monthly car shows.

The Dance Hall, and Corporate Pavilion are available for party rentals by calling 607-732-8440 or visiting www.eldridgepark.org.