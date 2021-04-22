Dynamic’s 1st co-venture on schedule to kick-off summer

Dynamic Technology Group’s first co-venture grand opening is rapidly approaching to kick off the start of this summer in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee.

Dynamic and its partners that own ‘The Island in Pigeon Forge’ theme park are extremely proud of all the work completed by its team to bring this incredible attraction to life for tourists that come to visit The Island.

There is no better way to be entertained in the post-pandemic world than a family visit to ‘The Island’ and enjoy a world class, experience wrapped in some friendly southern hospitality.