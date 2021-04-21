Betson announces promotion of Steve Lamoreaux to Regional Sales Director

Betson Enterprises is proud to announce the promotion of Steve Lamoreaux, Regional Sales Director, managing the Mountain States and Pacific Northwest regions. Lamoreaux who previously served as Regional Sales Manager follows Mike McWilliams who recently announced his retirement.

“Steve has continued to progress with the company and I am confident he’ll step into this new role and keep growing our business in the region,” said Jonathan Betti, Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Betson Enterprises.