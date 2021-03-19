Triotech and BoldMove partner up for Smash & Reload; world’s smartest & funniest interactive dark ride

BRUSSELS — Triotech, leader in multi-sensory interactive attractions, and BoldMove Nation, specialist in media-based ‘happy worlds’, are firmly shaping up their partnership. Both companies are pleased to announce a powerful collaboration to build Smash & Reload as the world’s smartest and funniest compact dark ride. Triotech applies their high-level, engaging show control and interactive technologies to build the entire ride. As Concept Designer, BoldMove devises the gameplay and media content with partner Polymorph.

Triotech is known for its high-energy interactive attractions delivering thrilling guest experiences. Ernest Yale, CEO of Triotech, comments: “Smash & Reload merges a challenging gameplay with a fun story, yet with an impressive throughput on a compact footprint. It’s a great addition to our existing portfolio as it appeals to a broader audience and extends our reach into new areas. We are very pleased to combine efforts with BoldMove and we are confident visitors will be thrilled with joy!”

The unique blend of witty-cheeky characters with a fun experience is the signature of Concept Designer Benoit Cornet, CEO of BoldMove Nation. He says: “This attraction will be accessible for all ages without any boundaries, guests just board the vehicle, load their device and enjoy the ride. Their experience will be boosted by Triotech’s multi-sensory approach, applying impressive sound, light and interactive technologies. Triotech is undoubtedly the most suitable partner to convert our concept into a unique visitor experience.”

Smash & Reload will convince any leisure venue owner with its high attractiveness to visitors, and a guaranteed repeatability due to its challenging gameplay and high-scoring system. The ride can stand alone or can be easily combined with other attractions in an FEC, theme park, leisure or retail venue. Smash & Reload will be offered through the worldwide sales and distribution network of Triotech and BoldMove Nation.

“Combining our expertise and missions, Creators of Fun and Creating Happier Worlds, can only result in an unparalleled dark ride and gaming experience. We look forward to the first happy visitors!” conclude Ernest Yale and Benoit Cornet unanimously.

How does Smash & Reload work?

A party of six players boards a track-based vehicle, uploads their device by pushing a button, and then smashes the mutated mushrooms on the screen to transform them back into their original format. This action is repeated across the four scenes in the rotating vehicle, up to the score ranking in the Hall of Fame. A unique yet easy gameplay for all ages that guarantees fun inside and outside the attraction, as large eye-catching leaderboards broadcast the high-energy inside spectacle.

Where does the idea come from, and what makes it stand out?

Smash & Reload is orginally designed and launched on the market by dark ride and interactivity veteran Benoit Cornet, now CEO of BoldMove Nation. The ride dynamics and insights are based on an impressive record of proven and awarded interactive dark rides across the world. “I was looking for an innovative ride with simple yet fun gameplay for all ages, offering a unique and worry-free experience. So I came up with a ‘hard to resist‘ intuitive button push, combined with sophisticated shooting devices targeting cute characters. To avoid technology or wiring being visible to the guests, and to make it affordable and maintenance-savvy, we centralized all operations into one central unit.“

What does the customer get?

Smash & Reload features a high-quality ride system with show control and interactivity powered by Triotech technologies, including a cleverly engineered centralized projection system. Its individualized on-board surround sound with 16 loudspeakers and two subwoofers per vehicle will blow the players off their feet. The compact interactive ride is available in two formats: XXS on 144sqm with an average of 240 persons per hour throughput across three vehicles, and the Original on 225sqm will accommodate around 360 persons per hour in five vehicles.

Who are the ‘Mushies’?

TooMush is a fun IP that visitors can relate to is important for an engaging gameplay throughout the entire attraction. With an easy and fun storyline, players just load, aim and shoot the witty and cheeky mushroom characters, saving them from industrial pollution. At the end players can see their high-score in the Hall of Fame, and return to improve it. BoldMove develops the custom-built IP and a variation of characters with partner Polymorph so it perfectly fits the Smash & Reload ride dynamics.