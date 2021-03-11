Leading Australian arcade operator installs Intercard cashless system at Intencity Albury

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology for the amusement and attraction industries, recently completed its third installation for Village Entertainment’s Intencity group of family entertainment centers. The installation at Intencity Albury follows similar upgrades at the chain’s Marion and Erina Fair locations.

The installation is the latest in a move to cashless technology for the veteran arcade chain. Management realized that the coin and ticket system they had been using was outdated, and that cashless was the way of the future.

“Intencity Albury will usher in a new beginning with the Intercard system along with Marion and Erina Fair,” says Brion Cummings, national business manager for Intencity. “Albury will be our third location re-opening with Intercard and enjoying a great range of benefits not to mention no more weekly coin collects, minute by minute reporting, birthday parties not requiring staff to activate free games and of course a range of different packages, essentially bringing Intencity into the 21st century.”

Intercard’s cashless technology allows Intencity to operate more efficiently while reducing the costs associated with coin-operated amusements.” says Jerry Heinz, Intercard’s Asia-Pacific sales manager. “Intencity has already reported that revenues in their upgraded centers have increased 160% over the prior year.” Intercard’s next installation for Intencity is scheduled for November 2021 at the center in Hobart, Tasmania