iP2Development appoints Scruffy Dog Creative Group as Global Design Partner

Amsterdam based iP2Development B.V., which is renowned for its ability to create IP formats based on famous brands, reinforces its working relationship with Scruffy Dog Creative Group, appointing the company as Global Design Partner.

Roger Houben, CEO of iP2Development, comments “We were looking for a design partner with an international presence to carry the creative concept of Mission: Play! by Mattel forward to the next level.”

SDCG is no stranger when it comes to creating branded experiences, they boast a vast portfolio that includes The Walking Dead, HTTYD, CBeebies, Cocoanuts and their latest, I’m a Celebrity…Jungle Challenge, which is due to open in Manchester later this year.

Roger continues “SDCG have great understanding and experience working with brands. Furthermore, they have the capability to scale up and work globally.”

The companies are currently working on two projects, Potsdamer Platz, Berlin which will be iP2Development’s first European Mattel Centre. The second project is based in the Middle East and will be announced soon.

Joe Bright, CEO of Scruffy Dog Creative Group says “It is a pleasure to work with iP2, they have a proven track record in creating IP experiences with some of the most iconic brands in the world. With our creativity and capacity, together we can push boundaries and reimagine the indoor entertainment center experience.”