Great outdoor, coaster-riding, fun-loving family spring break

BRANSON, Mo. — With adventure-loving travelers seeking great outdoor activities, Silver Dollar City kicks off the 2021 season revving up 40 themed rides & attractions and tuning up live entertainment on stages throughout the “City.” Silver Dollar City Spring Ride Days run select days March 17-April 11.

Notable rides with world footprints include the towering Time Traveler roller coaster that vaults guests over a 10-story, 90-degree drop in a steampunk-inspired time machine at a top speed of 50.3 miles per hour and is the “Fastest, Steepest & Tallest Spinning Coaster in the World.” Outlaw Run, a record-breaking wood roller coaster, inspired by the historical journeys of pioneers heading west into unknown territory, has stagecoach-themed coaster cars mimicking an out-of-control run from an outlaw on this Guinness World Record-holder for “Steepest Drop on a Wooden Coaster.” The newest adventure, Mystic River Falls raft ride features a 4.5-story waterfall drop, earning it the title “Tallest Drop on a Raft Ride in the Western Hemisphere.”

The park is also home to family-friendly rides, with areas designed for smaller children in Fireman’s Landing and in the park’s version of an 1880s World’s Fair—The Grand Exposition.

Performers on outdoor stages range from Bluegrass to Gospel to SpectraPop. Many of the City’s home-style restaurants and artisan shops are to open, adding to a variety-filled getaway.

A new event, Street Fest, follows, running April 17-May 2. This eclectic festival will feature street performers, music, comedy, teeterboard experts, steel drums, trick roller-skating and an array of unique foods with a new “Tasting Passport” for culinary grazing