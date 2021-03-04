Gold Medal’s reinvention of Corn Treats brand leads to mass market appeal

For decades, Gold Medal has established itself as a leader for gourmet popcorn seasonings under its flagship brand Corn Treats. Encompassing concentrates, shake-on seasonings, and blends/glazes, the name represented a wide scope of products. However, the name was somewhat limiting in that Corn Treats went far beyond popcorn. To represent the broad ways these products can be utilized, Gold Medal knew it was necessary to offer better distinction between the products, their applications, and markets. The company is pleased to announce the launch of the new Gold Medal Signature Series brand.

Under this brand, Gold Medal is offering the same quality products that customers know and love, yet also introducing them to new markets and demonstrating new ways they can be used. Plus, new additions to the line are also on the horizon.

Signature Shakes™ (formerly known as Corn Treats and Savory Shakes) are shake-on flavors that are typically applied after the cooking/baking process. While still great for popcorn, these flavors are also made to shake on burgers, fries, salads, wings, steaks, pastas, seafood, dips, appetizers, and much more. The products are offered in sizes ranging from 4-lb jars to 25-lb bulk. Select flavors will also be produced in 18-oz restaurant-style shakers and small retail-size shakers.

“The launch of the Signature Series is an outstanding way to introduce all foodservice professionals to the delicious sweet and savory flavorings and color blends Gold Medal has to offer. Whether you’re cooking in a restaurant or at home, these products spark creativity in the kitchen with a wide range of applications. The high quality and versatility of the Signature Series will keep customers coming back,” shared Gold Medal president, Adam Browning.

Gold Medal has a dedicated page for the Signature Series, including all 60+ flavor and color offerings, recipe ideas, and mouthwatering product images. Visit:gmpopcorn.com/signature-series for more details. Or simply call 800-543-0862 to speak with a Gold Medal representative for more information.