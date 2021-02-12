The Showmen’s League Of America awards $82,000 in scholarship payments for 2021

The Showmen’s League of America (SLA) is pleased to announce the organization will award 44 students with scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year. The SLA will also award two carnival schools and the SLA St Louis Chapter with scholarships funds. The noteworthy amount of $82,000 is similar to last year’s total, which was determined before the pandemic’s significant impact on the outdoor amusement business.

“Thanks to our active nationwide membership, we were able to ensure the students receive at least what they did last year” said Lorelei Schoendienst, Co-Chair of the Scholarship Committee. “So many families in our industry are suffering financially and we are glad to be in a position to give back”, she continued.

Although the SLA was unable to fundraise in 2020, the most recent few years were very successful due to increased events and member participation.

The scholarship program has been the SLA’s signature program since 1974 . The Scholarship Committee meets annually in February to review each applicant. Applications are open to students who are planning to attend a two-year or four-year college or trade school. Submissions are due each year by December 31st with a required 2.75 GPA or higher and member sponsor.