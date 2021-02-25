Terrie Zajo named General Manager of Kings Island Camp Cedar

MASON, Ohio — Terrie Zajo has been appointed General Manager of the new $27 million Kings Island Camp Cedar, under construction in Mason, Ohio. Scheduled to open in late spring, the luxury outdoor resort will feature modern cottages and full-service RV sites, all located less than a mile from the Kings Island front gate.

In her role as general manager, Zajo is responsible for the overall operational, financial and guest service performance. Zajo brings more than 30 years of entertainment and hospitality experience to her new role, having held management positions at Great Wolf Lodge, Duke Energy Convention Center and Paramount’s Kings Island. Zajo received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Cincinnati.

“Terrie is exceptionally talented and a well-respected hospitality executive,” said Mike Koontz, Vice President and General Manager of Kings Island. “With her significant experience in food and beverage, guest services, waterpark operations and retail, she is an ideal choice to successfully operate a destination resort and further expand the Kings Island experience to overnight guests.”

The Kings Island Camp Cedar Experience

Kings Island Camp Cedar is a hybrid resort and camping destination that will open in late spring with 73 beautifully appointed cottages and 194 full-service RV spaces, with 100 additional cottages planned. Resort guests will be able to take advantage of outdoor entertainment including recreational and adult exclusive pools, ponds, walking trail and unique dining options. In addition, they will find camping must-haves including bathhouses, laundry facility, firepits, grills and picnic tables. For those visiting Kings Island, there will be a number of exclusive resort perks like Stay and Play packages. Once complete, it will complement Warren County’s exciting tourism attractions including Kings Island, the Western & Southern Open, Warren County Sports Park and other popular southwest Ohio destinations.

Kings Island Camp Cedar is owned by Small Brothers, LLC and Terra Firma Associates. Through a unique partnership and licensing agreement, Kings Island Camp Cedar will be managed by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), owner of the Kings Island amusement park. Cleveland Construction serves as the general contractor, McHarris Architects as the project architect and The Kleingers Group as the project’s civil engineer.