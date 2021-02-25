NC State Fair gets green light

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair will return this year, Oct. 14-24, after a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler announced Wednesday.

During a news conference Troxler not only declared that there will be state fairs this fall, but he encouraged people to get vaccinated to ensure the events will be safe in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said he hopes conditions then will lead to record attendance.

Plans are underway not only to bring back the N.C. State Fair in Raleigh, but to hold the Mountain State Fair as well in Fletcher in September.

Powers Great American Midways provide the massive midway in Raleigh with around 100 rides.

