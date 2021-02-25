March 2021 issue
By amusementtoday | February 25, 2021
The March 2021 issue of Amusement Today
is available for FREE via
Digital Edition and/or downloadable PDF!
- Dezerland Action Park opens in Orlando
- Full recap of 2021’s Florida Week
- Six Flags St. Louis refurbishes carousel
- S&S adding air launch coaster at Changsha Window of the World
- Clementon Park and Splash World attractions go up for auction March 23
- JRA aids in developing Nickelodeon Playtime
- Belle City Amusements midway popular at Hendry County Fair
- WhiteWater West celebrates 40 years
- World’s Largest Swimming Lesson to be held on June 17, 2021
- Extreme Engineering announces Sky Tag, Surfin Tsunami
- New Mexico amusement facilities need answers
- Big Apple Coaster adds Premier Rides trains
- 2021 NAARSO safety seminar recap
- NEAAPA, Governor Cuomo develop COVID-19 safety for N.Y. parks
- Theme parks help to distribute COVID-19 vaccine safely… and more!