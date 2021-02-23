Genting Skyworlds: the adventure begins at the outdoor theme park in 2021

KUALA LUMPUR — In a symbolic gesture leading up to the opening of Southeast Asia’s most anticipated theme park this year, Resorts World Genting today officially unveiled the logo of Genting SkyWorlds. The live virtual event was witnessed by specially invited guests and members of the media, who participated in the event via the Zoom video conferencing platform.

Genting SkyWorlds will be an exciting, immersive outdoor theme park at an elevation of six thousand feet above sea level. This is set to make Genting SkyWorlds one of the most unique theme parks in the region, if not globally

Slated for opening in Q2 of 2021, Genting SkyWorlds will take visitors on a sky-high adventure through nine movie and adventure inspired ‘worlds’ – Eagle Mountain, Central Park, Liberty Lane, Robots Rivet Town, Andromeda Base, Ice Age, Studio Plaza, Epic and Rio. Each world will feature a host of exciting rides and attractions for the whole family to enjoy. These attractions are specially curated and designed to send imaginations soaring through an immersive experience, as if taken straight out of a movie scene. This will be complemented by a unique array of themed retail, dining, and entertainment experiences, providing a truly holistic experience for the entire family.

“Genting SkyWorlds is the result of many years of hard work by our dedicated team members and our partners from all over the world. We are almost ready. We are putting the finishing touches to this amazing theme park, which we believe to be Southeast Asia’s most anticipated theme park. We believe we will deliver the very best experience to our guests throughout this journey,” said Mr. Lee Thiam Kit, Head of Business Operations and Strategies, Resorts World Genting.

The newly-revealed Genting SkyWorlds logo features an amalgamation of clouds, five stars, and the façade of Genting SkyWorlds. Like a jewel on a pillowy crown, the clouds in the logo are symbolic of the theme park’s surroundings and its ‘elevated’ offering to visitors. The five stars represent the premium experience offered by Genting SkyWorlds and the brand’s five core values of hard work, honesty, harmony, loyalty and compassion. Meanwhile, the colours and façade of Genting SkyWorlds in the logo are bright and inspiring, complementing the journey into a world of fantasy.

World-Class Collaboration

In addition to its own original and exciting Intellectual Properties (IPs), Genting SkyWorlds will also incorporate 20th Century Studios brands and IPs across its world-class rides and attractions, made possible through a strategic collaboration between Genting Malaysia and 20th Century Studios. These IPs include Ice Age, Night at the Museum and Planet of the Apes, among others.