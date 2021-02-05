Emporium Arcade Bar + Venue Las Vegas now open at Area15

LAS VEGAS — Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas announces it is now open for business. The lively new destination for drinks, games and live shows is located at AREA15, the new art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.

Founded in Chicago in 2012, Emporium Arcade Bar has earned a reputation as a laid-back gathering place and destination for all types of games, including Killer Queen, classic arcade favorites, pool tables, pinball, foosball, basketball and many more. Its Las Vegas outpost will feature a passionately curated bar showcasing a superb local craft beer program, an innovative cocktail menu and expansive liquor list.

In addition, Emporium Arcade Bar showcases an ongoing, robust calendar of live shows, DJs and game tournaments, and it will open for guests ages 21 and older.

Located at the northwest corner of AREA15, Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas houses 10,000 square feet of space on two levels with a typical capacity of 450 upstairs and 150 downstairs. (Due to COVID restrictions, current capacities are set at 25 percent of the maximum.)

Emporium Co-Founder Daniel Marks tapped local art consultancy Unravel Artistic Consulting to curate an art program for the space. They tapped 13 intergenerational and eclectic artists, mostly from Las Vegas, to activate every surface of the venue with eye-popping murals. Making a dynamic contribution to AREA15’s artistic and aesthetic vibe, Emporium’s art collection features work by UNLV students Brian Martinez, Sam Rose and Sonny Tsoi, as well as UNLV graduate Chris Mempin and adjunct professor Erik Beehn. Other Las Vegas artists include Pasheone, Krie, Cerissa Lopez, Mr. Gums, Bronson Taylor and JW Caldwell. Two notable non-local artists, Allison Bamcat and Rif Raf Giraffe, also have work on view at Emporium.

“We couldn’t be happier to be joining the dynamic roster of experiences at AREA15,” said Danny Marks, co-founder, Emporium Arcade Bar. “With no cover charge and a casual, fun-loving vibe, our large, open space with numerous tables will add a socially distanced option to safely enjoy drinks, arcade games, pool and more—all while being surrounded by great art and music.”

Emporium Arcade Bar will be open Thursday, Feb. 4, from 5 to 9 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 5 and Saturday, Feb. 6, from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Sunday, Feb. 7, from 3 p.m. until the end of the game. Its ongoing hours of operation will be posted soon at www.EmporiumLV.com.