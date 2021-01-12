Wisconsin State Fair Park awarded GBAC STAR Facility accreditation

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Wisconsin State Fair Park officials are proud to announce that the Fair Park has achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR accreditation. This is the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation for facilities, and is considered the gold standard for prepared facilities. Wisconsin State Fair Park is one of only two Fairgrounds in the U.S. to currently hold this prestigious accreditation.

Under the guidance of GBAC, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, Wisconsin State Fair Park has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in its facilities. The GBAC STAR program helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s readiness for biorisk situations. The program also verifies that Wisconsin State Fair Park implements best practices to prepare for, respond to, and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

“Earning this accreditation was a primary goal of ours, as we prepare for future events at State Fair Park in 2021 and beyond,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. “We have always held ourselves to the highest safety standards, and this accreditation acknowledges our continuous efforts to maintain and improve our cleaning and safety procedures. We now have additional knowledge, advanced protocols, and resources in our arsenal to create safer events for our visitors, staff, exhibitors, and partners at State Fair Park.”

To achieve GBAC STAR accreditation, Wisconsin State Fair Park was required to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment, emergency preparedness and response measures.

“We have been working toward this gold standard of preparedness and cleanliness for several years,” said Christian Kowieski, Wisconsin State Fair Park Chief Operating Officer. “Our staff utilizes the OS1 cleaning system training, along with detailed processes and procedures. We strive for the ultimate in safety standards, and this third-party accreditation further proves our preparedness and commitment to safety.”

With the implementation of advanced sanitation protocols to the already robust standard operating procedures, Wisconsin State Fair Park’s year-round facilities are now established as leaders in biorisk preparedness.