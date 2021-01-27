The Mob Museum celebrates ninth anniversary with free admission for Nevada residents, Feb. 14

LAS VEGAS — The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, celebrates its ninth anniversary on Feb. 14 by offering free admission for Nevada residents, sponsored by NV Energy.

The day will include a unique photo opportunity with a finely rendered, life-size sculpture of notorious Chicago Mob boss Al Capone as well as a closer look into the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre with a video presentation featuring rare images, artifacts and insights into the crime and investigation. All guests must reserve their ticket in advance; tickets are limited to four per person. In alignment with its “Commitment to Community,” The Mob Museum continues to look for opportunities to increase accessibility to locals. Due to capacity limitations, free admission vouchers will also be distributed to preselected local nonprofit organizations giving them the opportunity to visit the Museum through the end of 2021.

To commemorate the milestone, The Underground will have limited edition anniversary offerings. Throughout February, guests can sip on a specialty scotch flight containing four Highland scotches from the Dalmore Distillery for $45. Also, from February 12 to 14, hand-crafted cocktails curated to toast to the celebratory occasion will be available including:

The Southside Story ($12) – made with Raspberry-infused gin, mint, sugar and lemon.

Cocktails such as the Southside became popular during Prohibition because of their astonishing ability to mask even the worst bathtub gin. With Raspberry-Infused Aviation Old Tom Gin, mint simple syrup and lemon, this cocktail’s delicious blend of botanicals and berries demonstrates why cocktails remained popular after Prohibition ended.

Gangster’s Paradise ($12) – made with Rye, Amaretto, chocolate liqueur, cherry liqueur and Corazon bitters.

During Prohibition, thirsty Americans traveled south of the border to Mexico, and the Gangster’s Paradise is a nod to the cocktail creations that resulted. Mole poblano-inspired Corazon bitters accentuate the Templeton Rye, Amaretto, and chocolate and cherry liqueurs in this cocktail.



In addition, all visitors will enjoy a 10 percent discount on food and beverage purchases in The Underground throughout the day. This promotion does not apply to souvenir bottles or other retail items.



Also available for the anniversary: a new collection of retail items including a limited-edition Mob Museum building replica. Items are available for purchase online at store.themobmuseum.org.