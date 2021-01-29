Kings Island: Get ready … pass preview day May 8 & 9

Save the date! We are excited to announce Kings Island’s 2021 Gold and Platinum Passholder Preview – May 8 & 9 – and we look forward to welcoming you back for what is sure to be an AMAZING season.

To ensure you and your family enjoy the park safely, several operational changes will be in effect upon our reopening. To learn about enhanced health and safety measures, please visit the Welcoming You Back section of our website which provides essential information for pre-arrival planning, what you’ll see when you arrive, and how to make the most of your visit while in the park.

Stay tuned for additional park news and frequent updates in the months to come. Your countdown to FUN starts now!