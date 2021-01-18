IAAPA Expo Asia 2021 moves to Shanghai, China August 10-13

ORLANDO, Fla. — IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, today announced IAAPA Expo Asia 2021 will take place in Shanghai, China at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) August 10-13, 2021. Originally planned to occur in Macao, China in June, the relocation and date change are in response to the continued impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and growing optimism for increased recovery as the year progresses.

“IAAPA’s role has always been to help members meet, do business, and learn from each other. It is more important than ever we provide such opportunities in a safe manner, at the right time, in the right location. After careful review and with significant input from our team, members, exhibitors, and the IAAPA Board of Directors, the decision has been made to relocate IAAPA Expo Asia 2021 to Shanghai, China,” shared Hal McEvoy, President and CEO, IAAPA. “Given the continued uncertainties impacting travel – international and domestic – we believe the relocation and event date change will provide more opportunity for exhibitors and attendees to participate.”Plans are underway to ensure a smooth transition to the SNIEC. This year’s Expo will begin with a full conference day on Tuesday, Aug. 10, followed by three days of programming featuring a dynamic tradeshow floor, additional education programs, exclusive special events and more August 11-13.

“The health and safety of our members and our team remains our top priority,” McEvoy continued. “While it is hard to believe we are still working through effects of the global pandemic, we are enouraged by news that the initial vaccines are being administered in locations around the world. We know it’s going to take time and the phases of recovery will vary by region, but we are optimistic about the outlook for our industry. During IAAPA Expo Asia we will follow safety guidelines and operational procedures recommended by global and health authorities, and event industry experts. We look forward to returning to Shanghai for IAAPA Expo Asia, and once again bringing the global attractions industry together.”