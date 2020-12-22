Semcor Manufacturing announcesstrategic brand acquisition in agreement with Owen Trailers

LA PORTE, Ind. — Semcor Manufacturing (www.Semcor-Mfg.com) is pleased to announce they have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Owen Trailers, Inc. (www.OwenTrailers.com) The sale will insure that Owen Trailers’ legacy of manufacturing affordable, dynamic and eye-catching double deck fun houses, mirror mazes and dark rides for portable amusement operations will continue for decades to come.

“We’re very committed to the vision of a stable and prosperous future for the mobile amusement industry,” said Scott Siefker, President of Semcor “Even during the terrible pandemic year that we’ve all experienced in 2020, we’re steadfast in our belief that expanding Semcor’s offerings with Owen’s equipment is the right path for us and for the customers we serve.”

While manufacturing portable attractions might seem out of step given Semcor’s traditional role in building power generation and distribution equipment, it’s a horizontal integration that makes a lot of sense to Semcor’s affiliated management team. “Owen Trailers’ customer base is largely the same core group that Semcor Manufacturing has served for years” said Jason Skurow, general manager at Semcor’s affiliate, Showmen Supplies. “We’re broadening Semcor’s product line while injecting vitality and cost savings into a well-loved brand.”

Once the transaction closes, the existing management team of Ross, Jeff and David Owen, will continue their support of Owen Trailers as consultants to Semcor. According to Ross Owen, “Our family has a longstanding relationship with Semcor’s leadership. As we’ve gotten to know additional members of their team over the past year and seen how they do business, we’re excited for the quality and innovation that Semcor can bring to the product line first established by my father nearly 75 years ago.”

The Owen business will be spearheaded by Pat Wiseman, chief project manager for Semcor. “We plan to shift production from their current location in Southern California to our existing facility near Chicago.” said Wiseman. “Trucks have already begun rolling to move inventory and equipment and we expect to be in production by early spring. Next steps moving into 2021-2022 will include work on product updates such as hot dip galvanizing of structural elements and theming updates for several of the most popular pieces” he continued.

Owen Trailers is based in Riverside, California and is led by Ross Owen, a well-respected industry veteran with more than 50 years of experience building specialty trailers and attractions for the mobile amusement industry including the Magic Maze, Cuckoo Haus, Surf Shack and others.

Semcor Manufacturing is based in La Porte, Indiana and is an affiliate of Showmen Supplies and other Siefker Group companies. Semcor’s business is primarily focused on packaging portable generators ranging from 100kW to 1,000 kW, as well as producing electrical distribution equipment for temporary power applications and specialty lighting for the amusement industry.