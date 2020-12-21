January 2021 issue
December 20, 2020
The January 2021 issue of Amusement Today
is available for FREE via
Digital Edition and/or downloadable PDF!
- 2021 kicks off with AIMS Virtual Safety Seminar
- Kalahari opens nation’s largest indoor water park in San Antonio
- Indiana Beach saves coaster, adding Polyp
- 2021 IAFE Virtual Vision recap
- Mack Rides’s extreme spinning coaster for Plopsa De Panne
- Knoebels looking ahead
- North Pole Productions creates fair lighting displays
- Strates Shows keeps things on the rails
- WaveGarden delivers in South Korea
- Park winterization in the COVID-era
- Women of Influence: Hersheypark’s Laura Woodburn Krolczyk
- Book Review: Action Park
- Appetize surveys customer trends during pandemic …and more!