January 2021 issue

  • 2021 kicks off with AIMS Virtual Safety Seminar
  • Kalahari opens nation’s largest indoor water park in San Antonio
  • Indiana Beach saves coaster, adding Polyp
  • 2021 IAFE Virtual Vision recap
  • Mack Rides’s extreme spinning coaster for Plopsa De Panne
  • Knoebels looking ahead
  • North Pole Productions creates fair lighting displays
  • Strates Shows keeps things on the rails
  • WaveGarden delivers in South Korea
  • Park winterization in the COVID-era
  • Women of Influence: Hersheypark’s Laura Woodburn Krolczyk
  • Book Review: Action Park
  • Appetize surveys customer trends during pandemic …and more!
