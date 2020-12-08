Gateway Ticketing Systems unveils pioneering approach to make every guest count in a post-COVID world

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems has just unveiled their Made-to-Measure Excitement thought leadership initiative. At its core, Made-to-Measure Excitement is an operational approach and technology solution that enables attractions to curate an individual experience for each guest that perpetually engages and excites them, and consequently encourages them to spend more money.

“In today’s attractions space, heavily impacted by COVID-19, every single guest counts,” says Peter Wolf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gateway Ticketing Systems. “With guest’s reluctance to visit busy venues, and limited capacity requirements or best practices, volume is not a viable strategy. Venues need to increase their per-caps, or maximize the revenue and profit they generate from each individual guest.”

“More importantly,” he adds, “they need to adopt a full guest experience technology solution that facilitates this strategy.”

Leveraging technology already well accepted in our industry, as well as innovative solutions that are currently being developed or adopted, Gateway has built the approach and model for how attractions can increase their per-caps by personalizing every individual guest experience – and it’s called Made-to-Measure Excitement.

“It’s the next generation of the ‘Guest Experience’ or the ‘360-Degree View of the Guest’; concepts we’ve been using in our industry for the last decade,” continues Wolf.

With Made-to-Measure Excitement, guests remain engaged and excited throughout their consumer lifetime, and ultimately spend more money at an attraction because every aspect of their experience is just that: Made-to-Measure.

‘Made-to-Measure’ in that every operational touchpoint is crafted and delivered by a technology solution and a committed staff that will collect and measure the resulting behavioral and transactional data. And ‘Made-to-Measure’ in that this data is used to understand and predict each individual guest’s behavior so you can deliver a tailored, made-to-measure experience during their next visit.

“We’ve been dealt an incredibly challenging hand during the pandemic. But we’ve also been handed an incredible opportunity,” concludes Wolf. “Traditional ways of delivering an exceptional guest experience are no longer adequate because they don’t generate the revenue attractions needs to survive. Made-to-Measure Excitement is the answer to our challenge and the nucleus of our opportunity.”

Gateway Ticketing Systems has presented Made-to-Measure Excitement in a whitepaper format which you can download via their site. They will also be running a series of webinars and supporting blog posts that elaborate on the approach and put it into action. To ensure you stay up-to-date on when this content is released, you can browse their Blog/Community and register for their newsletter list right here.