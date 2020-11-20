Palace Entertainment Parks offer Dayback Guarantee on 2021 season passes to safeguard against COVID-19-related closures

PITTSBURGH — As Palace Entertainment leisure venues across the United States launch their annual Black Friday promotions, each park is making a commitment to guests: they will get their money’s worth on 2021 Season Passes, even if the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the amusement and attractions industry.

From National Historic Landmark Kennywood to the largest water parks in California (Raging Waters Los Angeles) and the country (Noah’s Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells), all 21 Palace Parks will offer a Dayback Guarantee on 2021 Season and Annual Passes. If a park’s 2021 operating schedule is disrupted by an unexpected closure for reasons related to COVID-19, Passholders will have their passes extended into the 2022 Season for an equal number of operating days at no additional cost. They will also receive a prorated renewal offer for the rest of 2022.

“I can’t say enough how much we appreciate our guests who have supported our parks through the difficulties of the past year and the uncertain times still ahead,” said Palace Chief Operating Officer John Reilly. “As we look to 2021 and hope for better conditions, we want our guests to know they will not only have a clean, safe and fun experience with us, we will make sure they receive proper value for any Season Pass purchased.”

In addition to the Dayback Guarantee to safeguard guests’ investment against future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Palace is offering a company-wide season pass for the first time in its history. The Platinum Pass will allow patrons to visit any of Palace’s 21 U.S. parks, from Story Land in Glen, N.H. to Hawaii’s Sea Life Park. Palace Entertainment boasts a unique portfolio including America’s oldest operating amusement park, Lake Compounce, and the reigning Best Children’s Park, Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster, Penna, as recognized by the amusement industry’s Golden Ticket Awards. The Platinum Pass also includes water parks in North Carolina, New York, New Hampshire and Northern California, along with the Miami Seaquarium in Florida.

Retailing at $159.99, the Platinum Pass also offers specialized benefits based on the park it is purchased through. During the Black Friday sales, Platinum Passes will be discounted by a minimum of $10 per pass. They are available for purchase through each Palace Entertainment park’s respective website.