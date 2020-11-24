Knoebels makes final prep for “Joy Through the Grove” – a Christmas light experience

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Kozmo Klaus and the rest of the team at Knoebels are hard at work making final preparations for their newest season of fun. On November 27, Knoebels will launch their all-new Joy Through the Grove – A Christmas light experience.

The drive through light display will be open nightly November 27 through January 3 with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“We’re so proud of our team’s effort to make this event something really special even in its first year,” said Trevor Knoebel, fourth generation Knoebel family member. “We’re hopeful Joy Through the Grove will brighten the spirits of everyone who visits, and we look forward to adding to the event from year to year.”

According to park officials, the light display will begin near Impulse roller coaster, travel down the park’s main boulevard, then throughout much of the campground. The route will be about one and a half miles long and will include over 400 light up pieces.

“We’re really excited to give guests something new to look forward to,” said Stacy Ososkie, Knoebels’ Public Relations Director. “Guests have been asking for a Knoebels Christmas experience for many years, and the time is right to make it happen!”

Though pre-purchasing a ticket is not required, guests are urged to do so if they plan on adding snack packs to their visit which includes Knoebels favorites like fudge, cotton candy, kettle corn, Bavarian nuts and caramel corn.

Guests visiting on Friday, Saturday or Sunday can add to the holiday experience by visiting Christmas Village at Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Course which includes grab-and-go foods, a gift shop, pictures with Santa, and more.