It’s easy to give to the NRCMA this holday season

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The holidays are a time for giving and thanks to Amazon, giving to the National Roller Coaster Museum (NRCMA) is easy this season. Simply go to Smile.Amazon.com and select the NRCMA as your charity. With every one of your holiday purchases, .5% will be donated to the Roller Coaster Museum helping to fund acquisitions and the completion of the museum’s new Mark Moore wing and exhibition space.

The NRCMA continues to expand its collection of artifacts and archiving facilities in Plainview, Texas but the museum needs support from the industry and from fans of them and amusement parks everywhere if these efforts are to continue. If you would like to see an update on our progress, surf to rollercoastermuseum.org and check it out.