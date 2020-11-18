International Rides Management (IRM Rides) Video Meetings help family operators and create new business ideas and hopes for better days ahead

2020 shaped up to be a summer to remember. COVID-19 caused many parks, FEC’s, and ride manufacturers, to make changes to move forward. IRM was no different, and went from selling mode, to listening mode with many of their clients. Throughout April, May and June IRM hosted and moderated a series of video meetings with over two dozen of their closest clients to broken up into regions of the United States.

Covering topics including mass cost cutting, line-staff engagement during a shutdown, creative hiring without J-1 foreign labor or local job fairs, new revenue opportunities, and cash flow management for the next twelve months and many more. IRM also created a private Facebook page for FOAM members and other family owners to exchange ideas and assist each other throughout the year.

IRM’s newest partner, Fibrart of Mexico, remained busy working on proposals for IRM clients. Sam Shurgott, Owner of IRM explained, “Alejandro and his design team, have proven that even the smallest project such as water slide replacements to new play structures and incredible splash pads, can be both high quality and economical to facilities of any size. They can turn projects around in under 48 hours and that has been a tremendous help to us in our offerings. We hope to have some new projects in 2021 and beyond”.

IRM will also be announcing a new North American partner this fall to their family of premium built equipment to complement their stable of vintage rides and games for sale along with a updated consulting, master planning, and ‘behind the scenes’ assistance including operations manuals and online services all custom tailored for each park and attraction.

IRM reduced all consulting, appraisal, and sales commission fees across the board to adapt to reduce spending by clients. Shurgott said, “We can’t exist without our clients. Working with them is the proper way to go about how they pay us. We will never go deep into anyone’s pockets. We will do what we need to do on all three sides of a deal to make a project or sale work and it is paying off for all parties”.