ADG to open half a dozen Flowriders in 2020-2021

COHOES, N.Y. — Aquatic Development Group (ADG) is proud to announce six brand new FlowRider installation between 2020-2021 year. These installations are at popular waterparks, resorts and municipalities across the nation. These six installations, bring the total number of FlowRiders in the US to over 110 and over 200+ worldwide.

Three of these FlowRiders have opened to the public this past year.



Soaky Mountain Waterpark (Sevierville, TN) Opened June 2020. Rounding out the world-class attractions at the brand new Soaky Mountain Waterpark, the FlowRider is a popular favorite among guests of every age!



“The FlowRider was an easy choice as one of our attractions at Soaky Mountain,” said David Andrews, General Manager of Soaky Mountain Waterpark. “We’ve seen the value the ride brings with incidental revenue, marketability, and a skill-based learning curve bringing guests back time and time again.”



Riversport OKC (Oklahoma City, OK) Opened August 2020. The FlowRider was the perfect icing on the cake to round out OKC’s adventure and skill-based offerings that include whitewater rafting, tubing, kayaking,and stand-up paddle boarding!



“Riversport OKC is known for our adventure, active and skill-based attractions, so it was fitting that we chose the FlowRider from ADG to round out our offerings,” said Stephen Ball, COO, Riversport OKC, “The FlowRider has proven to be an engaging attraction for thrill seekers and families alike!”

Kalahari Resort (Round Rock, TX) Opened November 2020. This is ADG’s fourth FlowRider installation with Kalahari Resorts. There is a FlowRider surf ride in each of their resort locations.

“Kalahari Resorts has worked with ADG on all 4 of our properties,” said Daylene Stroebe, Corporate Communications, Kalahari Resorts, “They’ve been an easy choice for the FlowRider surf ride because we’ve seen their ability to deliver an excellent product time and time again.”

In addition to these three projects that opened up this year, there are three new projects opening up in 2021. All three of these properties are municipal waterparks.

The Cove (Little Elm, TX). The Cove is under construction and is a brand-new 42,000 sqft indoor municipal waterpark with a lazy river, water slides and more.

(Little Elm, TX). The Cove is under construction and is a brand-new 42,000 sqft indoor municipal waterpark with a lazy river, water slides and more. The Beach (Clayton, County, GA) The Beach is a brand-new outdoor waterpark coming to Clayton County.

Aquaport (Maryland Heights, MO) Aquaport outdoor waterpark has been open since 1988 and has become a regional attraction with water slides, lazy river and a kids area.

This expansion will include updates to operational buildings and the FlowRider surf ride.