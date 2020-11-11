2020 November IAAPA Convention issue

By | November 11, 2020

The November 2020 IAAPA Convention issue of Amusement Today
 is available for FREE via 
Digital Edition and/or downloadable PDF!

  • Bellewaerde opens Wakala 
  • Scene75 Dayton set to return
  • Family surprises Europa-Park’s Roland Mack
  • Lake Placid adds ADG mountain coaster
  • RES provides its compact Roller Ball coaster
  • Sun sets on classic Kennywood attractions
  • Lagotronics Projects stays on cutting edge of interactive technology
  • Skywarp Orbit offers big thrills in small size
  • Massive indoor Suntago Water Park opens
  • National Roller Coaster Museum expansion sees progress
  • Safety seminars and organizations change up plans for 2021
  • Conny-Land adds new coaster train from Sunkid
  • Mobaro launches package to help attractions …and more!
