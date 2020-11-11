2020 November IAAPA Convention issue
By amusementtoday | November 11, 2020
The November 2020 IAAPA Convention issue of Amusement Today
- Bellewaerde opens Wakala
- Scene75 Dayton set to return
- Family surprises Europa-Park’s Roland Mack
- Lake Placid adds ADG mountain coaster
- RES provides its compact Roller Ball coaster
- Sun sets on classic Kennywood attractions
- Lagotronics Projects stays on cutting edge of interactive technology
- Skywarp Orbit offers big thrills in small size
- Massive indoor Suntago Water Park opens
- National Roller Coaster Museum expansion sees progress
- Safety seminars and organizations change up plans for 2021
- Conny-Land adds new coaster train from Sunkid
- Mobaro launches package to help attractions …and more!