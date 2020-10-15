Prospering during a pandemic Scary Strokes launches Embed’s Mobile Wallet

DALLAS — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment and leisure industries, is proud to partner with Scary Strokes, located in Waldorf, Maryland, to launch the award-winning Mobile Wallet.

Implementing Embed’s Mobile Wallet not only enabled Scary Strokes to effectively offer their guests safe, contactless gameplay and redemption options, but empowered guests to top-up their virtual game cards anytime, anywhere, without leaving the game; plus, guests will never lose their game cards because it is safely stored in the mobile wallet and protected by mobile encryption technology.

For Scary Strokes, the customer database created by the Mobile Wallet (data includes customer contact information, the transaction data, consumer spending trends) enables Roth to develop his loyalty program and customer relationship offers and tactical promotions to drive return customer visits, thereby future-proofing his business.

Furthermore, the Embed Development team added a QR code system to the Mobile Wallet that enables operators, like Doug Roth, to scan customers who visit their venue (for registration, tracking and tracing purposes). The Mobile Wallet tracks what games the customer played and when. In the event that a customer tests positive for COVID, Doug Roth has the contact information at his fingertips to easily support tracking and tracing efforts (who played what games and when, and who played afterwards).

“When Embed introduced the Mobile Wallet, it seemed like a good opportunity for us to jump in and see what it was all about, and there’s nothing not to like about it. It’s clever and very convenient; there is no need to visit a kiosk or a staff member, guests can do everything from the comfort of their phone” said Doug Roth, President & CEO, Scary Strokes.

“2020 has tested our industry in ways that no one could have imagined. There is nothing I am prouder of than our powerful demonstration and commitment to our customers and industries recovery: Embed’s COVID-19 Relief Act, giving away our latest award-winning innovation, the Mobile Wallet for free to anyone (not just Embed customers) simply because contact-free, low-touch game play is what our industry most needs now. As promised in March, ‘make no mistake, we are going the social distance with you’ and here we are, adjusting to the new-normal, with customers all over the world, re-opening and prospering during the pandemic.” said Renee Welsh, CEO Solutions Group.