Intercard sponsors AMOA webinar on technology best practices for route operators and FECs

ST. LOUIS — Amusement technology changes fast and arcade operators need to keep up with the latest and how best to use it to improve operations and the bottom line. On Wednesday, October 21, at 10 a.m. CT, the AMOA’s “Game Master Education Hour” will present a virtual roundtable entitled “Best Practices for Using Technology for Route Operators and FECs.” Cashless technology pioneer Intercard is the sponsor of this free webinar.

Arcade expert George McAuliffe will moderate an all-star panel including Howard McAuliffe of Pinnacle Entertainment Group, Steve Veach of Bowlero Corporation and arcade owner Todd DeMott. These arcade industry veterans will share how they unlock the power of cashless systems to create higher perceived value for players, drive sales and control costs in FECs and route operations.

“Cashless systems are, hands down, the greatest tool for arcade operators in my 41 years in the business,” says George McAuliffe. “With recent innovations it can have the same impact on route operators.”

George McAuliffe’s experience includes being CEO of one of the largest FEC chains and the owner of his own route that spanned two states and Puerto Rico. As the founding partner at Pinnacle Entertainment Group, he assists all types of operators in adding to and improving their businesses.

Howard McAuliffe grew up in the arcade industry and has worked as a route driver, collector, and merchandise manager. He installed his first cashless system in 2000 which then required hard-wiring each game. Now a principal of Pinnacle Entertainment Group, Howard is passionate about using technology to help amusement operators prosper.

Steve Veach has been in the bowling center business since he was 16 years old. His experience with games, technology and all things bowling makes him a leading professional in the industry. Steve is currently the Senior Director of Games Operations for Bowlero Corporation, which runs over 140 locations.

Independent arcade owner Todd DeMott of New Jersey “grew up beating all the arcade games on the Shore,” He has turned his love of games into a career as a route operator, Intercard sales rep and owner of his own arcades. Todd has extensive expertise in merchandising, equipment service, arcade design, guest service and management.

To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fVqPqfhPQ-GH1CAo70pRkg.